Mugshots : Madison County : 6/05/23 – 6/06/23

Ashley Shields Ashley Shields: Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear

Aimee Healy Aimee Healy: Assault, shoplifting/theft of property, schedule II drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

Jeremy Wilkins Jeremy Wilkins: Violation of probation

Martreon Long Martreon Long: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, reckless endangerment

Nicholas Sinclair Nicholas Sinclair: Violation of probation



Ricky Webb Ricky Webb: Possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Roy Prince Roy Prince: Failure to appear

Samantha Hutcheson Samantha Hutcheson: Violation of probation

Sandy Scott Sandy Scott: Violation of probation

Selina Lowery Selina Lowery: Violation of community corrections



Stacy Hill Stacy Hill: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Terence McBride Terence McBride: Violation of probation

Zacchaeus Lee Zacchaeus Lee: Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection

