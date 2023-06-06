New business sets up in old train depot

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business made its home in downtown Jackson.

Crystal’s Zen and Juice is a unique juice bar and art lounge with an emphasis on providing holistic experiences.

You can join them for an experience of calm and joy, where you can create your own stillness. You can stop by to paint or listen to sound baths.

You can also sip on delicious cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and mocktails while connecting with friends and family.

Owner and operator Crystal Brown shared why she started her unique business.

“Well I am a veteran and I was having issues with PTSD. I tried medication management, and it wasn’t really helping me. I didn’t see any results from it, and so I turned to holistic healing. Changed my diet to a whole food diet and just started healing through the arts and I wanted to bring that to my hometown community,” Brown said.

Crystal’s Zen and Juice is located inside the old train depot in downtown Jackson. It can be found at 580 South Royal Street.

