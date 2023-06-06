Rockabillys go against Thrillville Thrillbillies

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Rockabilly’s hit the diamond for another big game in the Hub City.

Rockabillys

Rockabillys

Fans made their way to the the Ballpark at Jackson to see the new Rockabillys in action.

Players signed baseballs and t-shirts for fans before the game against the Thrillville Thrillbillies.

Tuesday night was Teacher Appreciation Night at the Ballpark, so of course, a local teacher threw the first pitch and a lottery was available for teachers to enter to win prizes.

Local fans shared their favorite players are so far.

“His name is James, number 32. He says he played first and sometimes outfield and pitcher,” said Noah Emison, a fan.

“Number 28. I don’t know his name, but I’ll figure it out soon,” said Colson Matlock, a fan.

The Rockabillys won the game 5-4.

You can follow the Jackson Rockabillys on Facebook.

Find more local news here.