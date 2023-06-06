Search warrant executed in Medina, 1 arrested

MEDINA, Tenn. — A tipster around 6:30 p.m. told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness that agents had breached a home in Medina.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that in May, a cybertip indicated that a person was offering to trade child sexual abuse material on an online platform.

During the investigation, the TBI says that a search warrant was secured for a home on Stonecreek Lane.

Law enforcement searched the home, and based on information there, arrested 19-year-old Joshua Munoz, the TBI said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a search warrant has been executed as part of an active and ongoing investigation.

Munoz was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The TBI says he was transported to the Gibson County Jail, where at the time of this release, no bond had been set.

