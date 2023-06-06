Traveling exhibit brings community, veterans together

JACKSON, Tenn. — A traveling education unit is bringing the community and its veterans together.

On June 30 and July 1, Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Unit will be stopping in Gleason and Union City.

The exhibit is aimed at teaching the community about service and sacrifice, and to share stories of patriotism and love of country.

It will be in Gleason at Snider Park on June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it is free to everyone. There will also be a food truck and activities.

It will be in Union City on July 1 at Discovery Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well.

It will be free to Active Duty & their families, as well as Vietnam War veterans who register.

You can learn more about registering at (760) 413-9618 or at sue.wreaths@gmail.com.

