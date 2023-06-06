Vendor for Highway 70 Yard Sale shares what to expect

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An annual favorite is making a return: the 20th Highway 70 Yard Sale!

The Highway 70 Yard Sale has been setting up every summer break for 20 years now.

The fun keeps getting bigger, as more houses and participants are joining the trail.

Some participants have chosen to gather in larger groups, like the Abundant Life Family Worship Center who is hosting many vendors and concessions.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with one man who shared what he enjoys about the experience.

“Just the variety of it to me is pretty cool. You know, you’ve got things from meat grinders to cast iron skillets to old coloring books. We’ve got some antique mirrors and paintings. So yeah, we’ve got a little bit of everything. Bayonets. The guy right beside us, he’s going to have a lot of stuff too,” said Derrick Starks, who is a participant in the yard sale.

This year, the yard sale’s official dates are Thursday, June 8 through June 10. However, there may be some lingering participants on Sunday.

Click here to visit the Facebook group for more information and the map of participating locations.

