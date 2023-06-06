West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support to host Pride Month celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support is planning a special event in June amid Pride Month.

A community Pride Month celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24.

The event will take place at Pugh Bourne Park, located at 343 Oakfield Road in Oakfield.

According to a press release, organizers expect to feature 15 vendors, including three food trucks, along with a wet bouncer, face painting, outdoor games such as volleyball, and a potluck-style meal for anyone with allergies or cost restrictions.

The release also states there will be a cooling station to fight the heat, and guests can also enjoy the park’s playground and walking trail.

