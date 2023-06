ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — A local American Legion is holding its very own musical event.

The American Legion Post 97 Jam is being held at the Hillbillys Wing Shack.

Music includes:

Eddie Long & Friends

Lindsay Lawler

Zack Hacker

Davey Allen

It will be Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.

All proceeds go to the American Legion Post 97.

The shack can be found at 26280 Highway 69 in Adamsville.

