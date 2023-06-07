Church helps out drivers at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church had a surprise for many drivers Wednesday afternoon.





Members of the SoulQuest Church held a gas giveaway at Northside Express on North Highland in northeast Jackson.

The church paid for $20 worth of gas for everyone who stopped and continued to do so until they ran out of money.

The giveaway is a part of what the church calls “Love Week,” which is held every year with members helping different nonprofits throughout the week.

Senior Pastor, Ronnie Coleman shared how the giveaway started.

“Last year we started doing this gas giveaway. It was such a hit. And we know that so many people are hurting right now with the economy and the price of gas, and we wanted to be a blessing to people in our community,” Coleman said.

Coleman said church members will be at RIFA Thursday to help out there.

