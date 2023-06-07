City launches new litter enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn. — Trash, potholes and crime are some of the top issues that have been reported recently, and the City of Jackson directly addressed the issue of trash on Wednesday.

“Part of our focus is going to be enforcing litter and dumping laws from a criminal prosecution standpoint. And with that, I’d like to introduce Officer Rick Butler, our new Litter Control Officer,” said Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley.

Butler is a recently retired officer, having served for 30 years.

Addressing the litter issue will take forms in various ways.

“Part of that is going to be education, part of that is going to be warning citations if need be, and we’ll pursue prosecution. And we’re going to work with the district attorney’s office in city court in that realm, if we need to go that route. We’re certainly going to prosecute for illegal dumping and littering in the city of Jackson,” Corley said.

“I think it’s great. It’s something we hear about a lot. You know, the education piece is important, but also holding people accountable is important as well. And so, if they make mistakes, we want to correct them and educate them. But if they are deliberately not being good citizens, then we want to hold them accountable,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

The community is called upon to help as well in order to decrease the issue.

“Just give me a direction to go, and we will try to do the rest. But it’s going to take, it is a group effort. If you want to see this town cleaned up, you’re going to have to give me some help,” Butler said.

If you are unsure of what could be considered litter or lead to a fine, you can ask for education on the matter.

“If you’re a business owner, we’d like to help you if we need to, but you need to educate yourself on the laws and rules governing proper waste disposal for your business. If you’re a property owner, we need you to be responsible and proactive in maintaining a clean lot,” Corley said.

You can watch the full announcement for Butler below:

You can find out more about the new position online.

Butler can be reached at litter@jacksontn.gov or by phone at (731) 425-8400.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.