James Sloan McCalla, Sr., age 80 of Henry Co. TN passed away, June 4, 2023. He was born in Shelby Co., TN on February 22, 1943. He taught science, was an integral part of the Boy’s Clubs of Memphis, and was also a small business owner. He leaves behind his wife of almost 54 years, Jane Montgomery McCalla who grew up in Johnson City, TN; his son, James Sloan McCalla, Jr., of Martin, TN; daughter, Stephanie M. Smith, son-in-law, Scott Smith, and grandson Colter Smith, all of Georgia; and also other relatives in California, Georgia, and Tennessee.