Local music duo Hutcheson Brothers to release first studio album

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee music duo is preparing for the release of their first studio album.

The Hutcheson Brothers, formed in 2012 by Ridgley natives and siblings Jon and Brandon Hutcheson, are award-winning singer-songwriters known for Country music.

The duo has announced their very first full-length studio album, “Behind The Levee,” will release on digital and streaming services on Thursday, June 22.

The track listing includes previous charting songs such as “Sip Happens,” “She Don’t Know She’s Lonely,” and “Drive,” in addition to previously unreleased tracks.

However, fans may not have to wait until the release date to take a listen.

For a limited time, by entering the passcode “LEVEE” at this link, you can hear the album early.

Referring to the album in a statement on The Hutcheson Brothers website, the brothers say:

“Many of these songs have been around for years and are some of the first songs we ever wrote together back in Lake County. You can hear that inspiration of home throughout the album. There’s a bit of innocence, tales of heartache and triumph, and parts of small town America scattered through it. It’s basically our roots in the form of an album.”

Click here to visit the website, where you can learn more about the album and see upcoming performance dates.

SEE ALSO: The Sound of Jackson | Ep. 7 | Hutcheson Brothers