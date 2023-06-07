Man arrested on multiple rape charges, sexual abuse of child

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Huron man has been arrested on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child.

According to booking information from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, 50-year-old James Daniel Rice was taken into custody on Sunday, June 4.

The information shows that Rice was arrested at his home in the 4000 block of Blue Goose Road, and booked into the Henderson County Jail around 2:45 p.m.

The charges listed include continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual battery by an authority figure, and eight counts of rape.

Records available online show that Rice remains in custody at the Henderson County Jail.

Rice is expected to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

