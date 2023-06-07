Man in custody following break-in, sexual assault in Alamo

ALAMO, Tenn. — A man has been taken into custody following a break-in and sexual assault in Alamo.

In May, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office notified the public of three separate break-ins in the City of Alamo.

The sheriff’s office said during the third incident, which occurred on May 27, a woman was sexually assaulted.

A joint investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Alamo Police Department, and sheriff’s office began into the home burglary and sexual assault, leading to the arrest of a man named Arthur Lee Ingram Jr, 33.

The TBI reports that evidence was gathered and sent to a local crime laboratory, where scientists were able to develop a DNA profile.

The profile was then submitted to Combined DNA Index System database, resulting in a match, the TBI said.

Ingram has been charged with aggravated rape and aggravated burglary and is currently being held without bond.

The investigation remains on-going, according to the TBI.

