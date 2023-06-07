Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for rape of child

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man is sentenced to 80 years in prison for child rape charges.

According to District Attorney General Frederick Agee, 32-year-old Joshua Pewitte was indicted in 2019 for sexually assaulting a child under 13-years-old. A press release states the offense occurred on at least three occasions between August 2017 to May 2018.

In March, Pewitte was found guilty three counts of rape of a child, after a two-day jury trial in Gibson County Circuit Court.

District Attorney Agee confirms on Tuesday, Judge Clayburn Peeples sentenced Pewitte to serve 80 years in prison, to be served at 100%.

According to Agee, Pewitte remains in custody at the Gibson County Jail awaiting trial on an alleged pending aggravated sexual battery charge.

“Judge Peeples sent a strong message that if you violate a child there will be severe consequences,” Agee stated. “Our office agrees with this sentence, and we are blessed justice has been served.”

For more local crime stories, click here.