Mugshots : Madison County : 6/06/23 – 6/07/23

DENNIS COBB: Theft of property under $1,000, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

JOHN THARPE JOHN THARPE: Failure to appear

TERRANCE ROBINSON TERRANCE ROBINSON: Failure to appear

CHARLES CAWTHON CHARLES CAWTHON: Violation of probation

BUFFORD BARRETT BUFFORD BARRETT: Driving on revoked/suspended license



TONY OGLESBY TONY OGLESBY: Violation of community corrections

GERALD TAYLOR GERALD TAYLOR: Indecent exposure

BERNARD HARDIN BERNARD HARDIN: Harassment domestic assault

MARK FORD: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, violation of probation

TRACY MCGILL TRACY MCGILL: Aggravated domestic assault



NICKEATRICE MCDOWELL NICKEATRICE MCDOWELL: Aggravated assault

HARLEE SWEZEA HARLEE SWEZEA: Failure to appear

CHARLES SMITH CHARLES SMITH: Burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism

JENNIFER YOUNG JENNIFER YOUNG: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 6/07/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.