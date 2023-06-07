Ridin’ Dirty jeep club gives $10,000 to help grieving mother

CAMDEN, Tenn. — One organization is giving back during a time of need.



The Ridin’ Dirty jeep club held a fundraiser for a family impacted by tragedy.

On Wednesday, $10,000 dollars went to Kathey Hancock.

On April 27th, she lost her daughter in an accident. The funds will help update her burial site.

Members of the Ridin’ Dirty jeep club say it was inspiring to see a community come together to show support.

“You can’t do a benefit like this without the communities support and we had it from every part of the county and other counties,” said Steven Sharum, president of the Ridin’ Dirty jeep club.

“A lot of the businesses really, I was impressed how much they stepped up,” added Karina Mills, treasurer of the Ridin’ Dirty jeep club.

Kathey Hancock says she’s thankful to her community, and the love being shown for her daughter.



“Each and every individual that’s donated anything at all or done anything at all, I would like from the bottom of my heart to thank you because if it wasn’t for this I wouldn’t be able to buy my daughter’s headstone,” Hancock expressed.

The Ridin’ Dirty jeep club has also done work with WRAP, Camden’s Shop with a Cop program, and their local animal shelter.