State parks to help students with Tennessee Promise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several Tennessee State Parks are helping students with their Tennessee Promise.

“Tennessee State Parks are happy once again to be involved in the Tennessee Promise program,” said David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “The program has a community service element that helps students get their financial assistance, so this works out well both for our parks and the students.”

The state says that 38 parks will offer students the chance to get in their volunteer hours, with activities including cleanup, removing invasive plants, gardening, and park beautification projects.

Tennessee Promise is a program that helps students get into community colleges, colleges of applied technology, or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program tuition-free.

Parks included, but are not limited to:

Chickasaw State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Reelfoot Lake State Park

Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park

You can find the full list and details about the parks involved here.

You can read the full news release here.

You can find more news from across the state here.