Thousands cast their vote as early voting ends Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thousands have made their way out to vote so far for early voting, and you still have time to as well.

Elections Administrator Lori Lott said early voting is up compared to the last early voting election in May, with 4,700 voters casting their ballots early compared to about 4,000 in May.

Lott says it is very important to vote for the next Jackson city mayor because the next mayor will have a lot of power when it comes to making decisions for the local taxpayers in the Hub City.

You have until Friday at 4 p.m. to cast your ballot for early voting.

“If you miss that, you can go vote on Election Day, June the 13th at your precinct. You would have to go to your precinct from 8:00 in the morning until seven that evening,” Lott said.

Remember, you do not vote at the former election commission office on Election Day. You will instead need to vote at your designated precinct.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.