Church holds Vacation Bible School

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is teaching children about the gospel through fun activities.

Englewood Baptist Church held their annual Vacation Bible School. This event is always held in the month of June.

Vacation Bible School activities have been going on all week, with all of the events completely free for anyone to attend.

Thursday evening, they had their family night.

Families could bring their children, enjoy a free meal, and play on the multiple water slides.

“It’s a great, fun way, to learn about the gospel,” said Adam Dooley, the Senior Pastor at Englewood Baptist Church.

