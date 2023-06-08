Crockett Co. man arrested, charged with aggravated rape, aggravated burglary

ALAMO, Tenn. — One West Tennessee man is now behind bars.

This arrest comes after almost a month of law enforcement investigating.

According to a news release from authorities, a joint investigation from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Alamo Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Crockett County man in connection with a home burglary and sexual assault in Alamo.

On May 27th, the same day the sexual assault occurred, the TBI joined the Alamo Police Department on the investigation. They gathered evidence and submitted it to the Jackson Crime Laboratory and within a week, they had a match.

The match came after the laboratory put the evidence into the combined DNA index system database, also known as “CODIS.” This is a computer software program that adds DNA profiles of convicted offenders to a database.

According to authorities, The DNA profile from the alleged attacker, matched a Crockett County resident named Arthur Lee Ingram Junior. After the match, Ingram was arrested.

On Tuesday, Ingram was booked into the Crockett County jail on one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated burglary.

Arthur Lee Ingram Junior is currently being held without bond. Authorities say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

