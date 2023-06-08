Danny Wallace Henderson, age 74, departed this life on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the West TN Healthcare in Martin, TN. He was a long-time resident of Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services for Mr. Henderson will be on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. David Peace officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday Morning, June 9, 2023, from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM.

Danny was born on July 24, 1948, in Haywood County. He retired from the United States Post Office after 26 years of faithful service. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting and crappie fishing.

He is survived by his son, Lawrence Henderson (Marissa) of Brownsville, TN; Julia Lynch (Ben) of Martin, TN; one sister, Carolyn Lewis of Brownsville, TN; three grandchildren, Hana, Anna, and Alaina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Henderson, who passed away in 2017, and his parents, Dewey and Mable Carvin Henderson.

Pallbearers for the service will be Ryan Rinks, Lawrence Henderson, Ben Lynch, J.P. Moses, Garrett Pipkin and Randy Brawner. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Brownsville Police Department.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made a charity of the donor’s choice. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.