Dr. James Elbert Scallions, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Maranatha Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Tim Smartt. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Maranatha Baptist Church from 12:00 A.M until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Dr. Scallions was born at the Curve School House on April 10, 1936, to the late Vernon “Buck” James Scallions and Altie Earline Lee Scallions. He earned his B.A., master’s in theology and TH.D, serving with the International Union of Gospel Missions, he was a Pastor for over 29 1/2 years and Administrator for 29 1/2 years; Dr. Scallions served at the Sioux City Gospel Ministry, in Sioux City, Iowa, Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis, was an Associational Director at Bristol, TN, served at the St. Louis Rescue Mission and Maranatha Baptist Church of Ripley, TN. He was also preceded in death by four brothers: Lee Roy, PFC Carl Wayne, Billy Don and David W. Scallions; one sister: Flossie Earline Cooper.

Dr. Scallions is survived by his loving wife of over 67 years: Patsy Joy Coffman Scallions of Brownsville, TN; three daughters: Dr. Jamie Ann Halbert of Blythe, GA; Starla Kay Plunkett of Fort Smith, AR, Sonja M. Sharp of Elizabethon, TN; one sister: Mary Alice Noah; He leaves a legacy of 5 grandchildren: Dr. J.D. Halbert, Christopher Halbert, Dustin Fields, Desiree Pittman and Kendra Fields; And 5 great-grandchildren.