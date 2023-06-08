Few Showers Tonight, Rain & Storms Coming Sunday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

The front that passed through last night has stalled out southwest of Madison county. That will allow a few showers to possibly drift in tonight into Friday morning in Jackson and areas southwest of the city, but we are not expecting much. Showers and storms are likely though on Sunday. Late Saturday, a few showers and storms may try to approach the Mississippi River but most of us will be dry until Sunday afternoon. Catch the weekend forecast breakdown coming up here.

Due to the hazy conditions across the Mid South. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when dealing with a decrease in air quality.

TONIGHT:

Thursday was a little cooler behind the cold front with highs reaching the low 80s. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 50s. There could be a few showers lingering around into late Thursday night, but again, we are not expecting much. It depends on how far south the front makes it before it stalls out. Partly cloudy skies will stick return tonight and the winds will come out of the northeast around 5 MPH.

FRIDAY:

After a few showers before the sun comes up, Friday will look to be the nicest day of the week. It will not be too hot or too humid and we should see sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid 80s and overnight lows will fall down to the upper 50s again. We are not expecting rain showers on Friday. The winds will start out of the north but will change direction late in the day back to the south.

THE WEEKEND:

Southerly winds are expected to warm us back up some to kick off the weekend. The humidity may increase as well. There is a cold front that is expected to pass sometime late into the weekend that will usher in a round of thunderstorms with it. These are not expected to be of the pop up variety and some of them could be strong or severe so we need to monitor the weekend forecast as the week progresses.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s both days with morning lows falling down to the low to mid 60s. The winds will come out of the south and southwest until the front passes then it will shift back to the north. We should still see a lot of sunshine on Saturday before we see more clouds than sunshine on Sunday. Cooler weather is expected to kick off next week dropping below normal for the first time in a awhile.

NEXT WEEK:

We are likely to see a cool and mild start to next week behind Sunday’s cold front. Highs will make it up to around 80° on Monday and only into the low 80s for Tuesday. The winds will come out of the northwest on Monday and out of the west on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for the start of the week. Any showers Sunday night should clear before the sun comes up Monday morning. There appears to be a better chance for showers and potential storms in the middle of next week. Some of the storms may be strong so we need to keep an eye on the system coming by as early as Tuesday but becoming more widespread by Wednesday here in West Tennessee. Wednesday is also expected to be warmer and more humid as the winds will return to the southwest.

HURRICANE SEASON FORECAST INFORMATION:

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors, some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it, driving this year’s overall forecast for a near-normal season. After three hurricane seasons with La Nina present, NOAA scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop this summer, which can suppress Atlantic hurricane activity. This could be offset by favorable conditions including the potential for an above-normal west African monsoon and warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean Sea which creates more energy to fuel storm development.

Here is a list of the potential storm names coming up for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to remain above normal for the beginning of June and stay that way until we kick off next week. There is a chance for some severe weather late this weekend and possibly the middle of next week as well, so sure to stay weather aware. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

