Free class being hosted for kids by Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village have a schedule full of events planned this month in continuation of their summer programming.









One of those is the Little Sprouts Learning classroom. This class is great for children ages 0-10 and will begin at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.

Roxanne Lyons, the Activities and Events Coordinator, will be helping the children make paintings on canvas with water color paint blasters.

“Every Thursday here at 10:30, and then on Mondays and Wednesdays, we have crafts and story time at the museum at 10:30. And all of it is free,” Lyons said.

Live music will be offered twice a week Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Delta Room of the Old Country Store and Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Guests can also take part in the historical structures tours.

That’s a free event beginning at the Casey Jones Museum. It will be held Saturday, June 17.

You can stay up-to-date on their summer of events on Facebook.

