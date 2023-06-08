Gospel music fest to be held in July

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four days of gospel music is coming to downtown Jackson next month.

The annual Jackson Sings the Gospel is set to be held in the Carl Perkins Civic Center in July from the 12th to the 15th.

The musical festival will include:

Wednesday, July 12, 7pm – Booth Brothers, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Qt, Mylon Hayes Family

Thursday, July 13, 1 p.m. – Dixie Echoes & The Chitans

Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m. – Gold City, Karen Peck & New River, Brian Free & Assurance, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Guardians

Friday, July 14, 1 p.m. – Spencers’ Family Reunion (JB, Barbara, Kevin, and Geniece)

Friday, July 14, 7 p.m. – Triumphant Qt, Hoppers, Southbound, Down East Boys, Josh & Ashley Franks

Saturday, July 15, 1 p.m. – Jonathan Wilburn, Endless Highway

Saturday, July 15, 6 p.m. – Inspirations, Kingsmen, Perrys, Tribute Quartet, Whisnants

You can reserve a seat for $25, and general admissions will be $20 for each person each night.

Daily matinee concerts will be free with “love offering” received.

For more information and tickets, reach out to (941) 756-6942.

The Civic Center can be found at 400 South Highland in Jackson.

