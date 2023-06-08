James “Jim” Stovall

1944 – 2023

James “Jim” Stovall, age 79, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Jim was born March 26, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee. He attended Whitehaven High School, Northwest Junior College in Senatobia, Mississippi and Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. He was an outstanding football player at all three schools and he followed his Mississippi State Bulldogs with great pride! Jim was a natural-born salesman in a way that made people buy whatever he was selling. His words were all it took and his honesty never questioned. His dry sense of humor never left him and he could always make you smile. Jim loved his family deeply and his country but above all, he loved his Lord, Savior, Jesus Christ. His faith never wavered.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jo; his son, Larry St. Clair, Jr. (Angela); two daughters, Laura Munnerlyn (Gary) and Teresa Davis (Bruce); two sisters, Adelaide Ashmore and Birdie Haire; his grandson, Connor St. Clair; and two granddaughters, Samantha and Jenny Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Alice Stovall; his brother, Eddie Stovall; and his twin brother, Johnny Stovall.

Funeral Services for Mr. Stovall will be held at 12 noon Monday, June 12, 2023 at Faith Baptist Church in Arlington with Bro. Brian Carlisle officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Arlington Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Stovall will be from 10 A.M. to 12 noon Monday, June 12, 2023 at Faith Baptist Church in Arlington.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.