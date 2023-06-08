Ms. Elizabeth Morton, 88, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Clover Garden C. M. E. Church in Whiteville. Interment will be in Clover Garden C. M. E. Church Cemetery in Whiteville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Clover Garden C. M. E. Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472