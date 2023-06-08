Navy article features Jackson native

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson native was the highlight of a recent article published by the Navy.

The article, created by Navy Office Of Community Outreach, features Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen Pearson, who serves under the sea.

The Navy says that Pearson joined the Navy four years ago and today serves as a fire control technician with Submarine Readiness Squadron 36.

“When I joined the Navy, my brother and I were going to join the Marines at first,” said Pearson in the article. “I later found out that my wife was pregnant and I joined the Navy after the birth of our daughter. Ultimately, I was just looking for something different.”

Pearson went to Jackson’s very own Liberty Technology Magnet High School, graduating in 2011.

You can check out his full story here.