‘Rock Steady Boxing’ program coming to Jackson for those with Parkinson’s

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new opportunity for those with Parkinson’s is coming to a local fitness center.

West Tennessee Healthcare announces that a unique exercise program, known as “Rock Steady Boxing,” will be available at The LIFT Wellness Center.

Developed in Indianapolis, the Rock Steady Boxing program is designed for men and women of all ages who are fighting back against Parkinson’s disease.

A news release states the program involves regular exercises such as stretching, bicycling, running, balancing, and more, along with lots of non-contact boxing, all led by experienced trainers and coaches.

“Since its inception, there has always been something special about the Rock Steady Boxing Method,” said Rock Steady Boxing, Inc. President Ryan Cotton. “In 2006 when Rock Steady was founded, there was little scientific evidence for this method of exercise. Today, there is growing scientific evidence supporting the Rock Steady method. We can confidently say that participants in

Rock Steady have few falls, better balance, and better quality of life. Regular and consistent exercise is now considered an essential component for the management of Parkinson’s symptoms.”

According to the release, classes will start on July 11, with a meet and greet/information session scheduled for July 7.

For further details or information about Rock Steady Boxing, email rsb@wth.org or visit rocksteadyboxing.com.

The LIFT is located at 101 Jackson Walk Plaza in Jackson.

