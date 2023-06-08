Sales at ReStore helps house the community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Jackson is a place that stays involved with the community in various ways.

That includes giving homeowners and business owners a safe place to donate that will be sold to consumers at a discounted rate.

“It does help the community. So once we’ve done our job and then the consumer comes in and shops and has made their purchases to upgrade or update their home, we then take the profits of that and we go and it goes toward our new home builds, which we’re fixing to break ground on our 107th house,” said Chris Wilkerson, the ReStore Manager for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity may be recognized for bringing the community together to build homes, but with the ReStore they can also help those who are already established that want to donate.

“Come to the store and drop stuff off if you want to, or you can call us and schedule a pickup for us to come out and just get it straight from your house, no matter if it’s a residential or commercial,” Wilkerson said.

ReStore offers furniture, home décor, some appliances and so much more. And if you are doing some remodeling or upgrading, ReStore can give you assistance as well.

“We have a program called Deconstruction. So say you’re wanting to update your kitchen, but you want to save some money on having construction company tear out your cabinets. We’ll come out, we’ll remove the cabinets. If they’re salvageable, give you a donation receipt that you can take, turn in when your taxes, we’ll bring the stuff back here, sell it at a discounted rate. So it kind of helps us and helps you,” Wilkerson said.

ReStore sees many repeat customers and donors because of the help from those who donate and the items that the store purchases to keep in stock regularly like paint, paint supplies, and tile.

“One of the biggest things that we always get as far as feedback is how much money somebody has been able to save versus going to Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson suggested that if you see something that you like, don’t wait for the next trip because it may be gone sooner than you think.

ReStore is located at 1668 North Parkway in Jackson. You can learn more on their website.

