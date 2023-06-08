Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day coming up Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee’s 2023 Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 10.

An annual event provided by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Free Fishing Day allows all residents and visitors to fish for free, without a license, on Tennessee’s public waters.

Additionally, youth ages 15 and under can fish free for an entire week, beginning on Free Fishing Day on June 10 and continuing through Friday, June 16.

Additionally, on June 10, some groups in West Tennessee will be hosting youth fishing rodeos.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department and Madison County Parks and Recreation will join to host a youth fishing rodeo at Muse Park.

Also, beginning at 8 a.m. in Lexington, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual “Cops and Bobbers” youth fishing rodeo at 170 Justice Center Drive.

The TWRA says they provide the Free Fishing Day yearly “in hopes of introducing children to fishing and also to increase interest in fishing.” Click here to learn more.

