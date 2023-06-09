115th state convention held for organization

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization held a big ceremony Friday to recognize the hard work of their members.

The Tennessee Federation of Colored Women’s and Youth Clubs Inc. held their 115th state convention on the campus of Lane College.

Lane College President Dr. Logan Hampton was the keynote speaker for the event.

Organization president Phillis Barlow talked about the awards they handed out at the event.

“We will present precedence awards to two ladies. We will also present our collegiate award to a young adult, and we will also have a ‘We Have a Precedence March,'” Barlow said.

Barlow said the organization was founded in Jackson in 1896 to help women overcome many of the obstacles that they were facing at that particular time, and has continuously grown from there.

