2nd winner receives Corporate Entrepreneur Grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another local business was given the chance to announce their business near and far.

The City of Jackson, Boren and Boyd, the Bank of Jackson, and WBBJ-TV have partnered together to give back to small businesses in West Tennessee through a monthly competition.

The second winner of the Corporate Entrepreneur Grants is The Corner Cafe, winning a $6,000 advertising campaign.

The Corner Cafe opened in Lexington in October of last year, selling cheese cakes of all kinds as well as specialty foods like bagels and smoked salmon and shrimp and grits.

Owner Terri McCormick shared how it felt to win the grant.

“I was excited. I mean honestly for a small cafe like myself, we need all the help we can get to be honest. And this is really going to be just the push we need to send us,” McCormick said.

McCormick went on to say this grant will help to get the word out about her business.

Each month for the remainder of 2023, a new small business will be selected.

Last month’s winner was Beyond Words Therapy.

