Ceremony celebrates Gibson County Hall of Fame

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — West Tennesseans came together to celebrate sports history.

The 26th Gibson County Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony was held Friday night at Milan High School.

This ceremony celebrates individuals from Gibson County schools that have excelled in sports in their lifetime.

Nine individuals and four teams were selected to become inductees to the Hall of Fame.

They also showed off 12 seniors from 2023 that were deemed outstanding student athletes.

These athletes had to excel not only on or off the field or court, but also in the classroom and outside of school.

