Father’s Day buffet to be offered at Natchez Trace State Park

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — This Father’s Day, you can treat your dad or your favorite father figure to a meal at one of Tennessee’s State Parks.

A news release states that three state parks in Tennessee will offer Father’s Day meals at their restaurants.

This includes Natchez Trace State Park, which will hold a Father’s Day lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

The buffet will include favorites like BBQ Pork Spareribs, Fried Catfish, and their signature banana pudding.

According to the release, prices will be $17.95 for adults, half-price for children ages 6-11 with each paying adult, and free for children 5 and under with each paying adult. These prices do not include drink, tax or gratuity.

Parties of eight or more are advised to call ahead for reservations at (731) 968-8176. The reservation cut-off date is at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 16, or until full.

The meal will be held at the Lodge at Natchez Trace, located at 567 Pin Oak Lodge Road.

Father’s Day meals will also be offered at Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee, and David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg.

Click here for more details.

For more news in the Henderson County area, click here.