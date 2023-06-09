Funding SROs at all JMCSS schools ‘best use of county resources,’ Budget Committee determines

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Budget Committee says that funding will be going to the school system for school resource officers.

Thursday afternoon, a news release was provided to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News stating in part:

“In reviewing the proposed JMCSS budget, and considering their stated priorities, the Budget Committee has determined that providing funding for School Resource Officers (SROs) at every school will be the best use of county resources.”

The release states the county is proud to support and partner with the Jackson-Madison County School System in protecting children, citing an April County Commission meeting in which JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King stated that school safety is a top priority.

The release went on to say that the proposed $770,783 will be able to fund at least one SRO at every school, along with an intel analyst that will allow centralized monitoring cameras across the district.

According to the release, the final budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is set to be ratified on June 30.

Also, on Friday morning, District 10 Commissioner Mike Taylor released the following letter to media:

I am writing to address the recent rejection of the school system’s submitted budget and requests by the county commission’s budget committee, and to shed light on the reasons, in my opinion, behind this decision. It is crucial to evaluate the spending priorities of the Jackson-Madison County School Board to ensure that taxpayer dollars are allocated efficiently and effectively. First and foremost, I want to emphasize that the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance to this County Commission and I also feel I am safe in saying that it is also a number one priority for Superintendent King. Therefore, the decision by the budget committee to allocate funds for School Resource Officers (SROs) in all 26 schools, as well as the placement of additional SROs in each high school, is commendable. Additionally, the eventual inclusion of an intelligence analyst to monitor security systems and online threats is a proactive measure to ensure a secure learning environment. Madison County has consistently demonstrated its commitment to funding education above the minimum requirements. Despite having a current student population of 11,800, the county continues to provide funding based on a student level of 13,800. Over the past 16 years, this has resulted in funding that surpasses the minimum requirements by an astonishing $87.5 million. This level of investment in our schools is commendable and speaks to the county’s dedication to education. Moreover, the Jackson-Madison County School System has benefited from better-than-expected sales tax revenues over the past 24 months, resulting in an additional $8 million for education. When combined with the above maintenance of effort funding, the school system has received $26 million ABOVE the minimum requirements in the last two years alone. These figures demonstrate the significant financial support provided by Madison County to our schools. In terms of capital funding, the County Commission has approved substantial investments over the past 36 months. This includes $2.8 million for two rounds of school buses. Furthermore, $48 million was allocated for the construction of a new Pope School in 2021. However, it is concerning to note that two years later, no dirt has been turned on the construction project and this vote was unanymous by both the school board and County Commissioners. It is crucial for the school board to ensure that capital funds are utilized effectively and projects are executed in a timely manner. Between just these two projects, they amount to over $51 million in capital funding. While discussing expenditures, it is important to address concerns regarding the superintendent’s spending habits. Reports have surfaced highlighting luxurious trips, river boat rides, Grizzly games, filet mignon dinners, luxury car rentals, personal body guard services, massages, and an expenditure of over $20,000.00 to rent Pickwick Landing State Park for a retreat for JMCSS administration, to name just a few. Transparency and accountability are crucial when it comes to managing taxpayer money, and it is essential to thoroughly investigate these allegations. The educational outcomes within the Jackson-Madison County School System are a cause for concern. The latest TCAP scores indicate that only 19% of third graders are performing at or above third-grade reading levels. Additionally, the three-year average for Madison County stands at 78.8%. These statistics paint a challenging picture and raise questions about the effectiveness of current spending priorities in addressing educational needs and improving student proficiency. It is also important to address the recent tweets made by Dr. Marlon King, the school superintendent, retweeting a message that referred to the county commission as “corrupt.” Such statements hinder constructive dialogue and fail to acknowledge the significant investments made by the County Commission into our educational system. Teachers and administrators who are so misinformed to quote Zig Ziglar and to somehow accuse commissioners of not knowing the teachers or students worth, is very disheartening and makes me question that teacher or administrator since they obviously do not care to look at the totality of the circumstances. It is crucial to foster an environment of respectful and open communication to address the challenges our schools face. In conclusion, it is imperative to reevaluate the spending priorities of the Jackson-Madison County School Board and ensure that taxpayer dollars are used responsibly. While school safety remains a top priority, we must strike a balance between providing a secure environment and allocating resources to improve educational outcomes. The budget committee’s decision to scrutinize the budget and prioritize responsible spending is a step in the right direction. By engaging in thoughtful dialogue and transparent decision-making, we can work together to build a stronger and more effective educational system for the benefit of our students and community. Sincerely, Commissioner Mike Taylor

District 10

