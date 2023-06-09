LOLO performs at the AMP
JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 Summer Concert Series continued with LOLO Friday night!
The second in this year’s series saw her perform, with many in the community grabbing their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.
The musical series will continue each Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
- June 16 — Kimberlie Helton Band
- June 30 — Stacy Mitchhart
- July 14 — Magi
- July 28 — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces
- Aug. 11 — Jimmy Church Bar
- Aug. 25 — Tyler Goodson
- Sept. 8 — Bryan Moffitt
The first music series launched in 2014. Exum said that he loves music and Jackson and wanted to make concerts available for music lovers to enjoy.
You can stay up-to-date with Jackson’s AMP at the Market on Facebook.
