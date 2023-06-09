Marilyn Hurdle Walker, age 76, resident of Rossville, Tennessee and wife of the late Robert Blain Walker, departed this life Wednesday evening, June 7, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Marilyn was born October 21, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Ewing Lee Hurdle and Nelle Pettigrew Hurdle. She was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church and a homemaker throughout her life. Marilyn loved going to the YMCA, reading and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Walker is survived by three sons, Rusty Walker (Amy), Blain Walker (Laura), and Paul Walker (Katie); three sisters, Leah Jo Reusche, Nelle Baran and Delle Judge; and eleven grandchildren, Paige Walker, Cory Walker, Shae Brown (Jack), Ragan Walker, Kendall Walker, Emma Walker, Hayes Walker, Ansleigh Walker, Haley Nance, Wesley Nance, and Tommy Nance.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chip Hurdle.

Visitations for Mrs. Walker will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Saturday, June 10, 2023 and from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Carl Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in New Bethel Cemetery at Rossville.

Honorary pallbearers will be Shearon Ann Thomas, Betty Knox Salmon, Ruth Mustin, Ann Brown, Ruby Holmes, Judy Kelsey and Judy Wilder.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.