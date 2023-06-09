MISSING: Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Darrell Carpenter

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

According to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, 40-year-old Darrell Carpenter was last seen on Friday, June 2.

The sheriff says a family member helped him check into the Deluxe Inn on Lamar Avenue in Memphis, and family has not been able to contact him since.

According to the sheriff, cell phone records last placed him in the area of Mississippi Avenue in Memphis on Thursday, June 8.

Anyone with information on Carpenter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158.

