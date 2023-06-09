Services for Mrs. Christine Carruth Barnett, age 83 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Barnett, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Christine-Barnett /#!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.