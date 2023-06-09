Red Wing Shoes to open this month in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Buchanan Realty Group announces a new business is set to open this month in north Jackson.

Red Wing Shoes is expected to open by the end of June at 907 Vann Drive in Jackson.

A press release states Red Wing Shoes specializes in premium work boots under the Red Wing label, as well as value-priced work booths under the Irish Setter and Worx labels.

The company also offers a wide range of casual boots and shoes, hikers, and hunting footwear.

According to a press release, Red Wing Shoes offers what is known as the “Ultimate Fit Experience,” by 3D-scanning customers’ feet to match them with the perfect footwear for their specific work environment.

Red Wing Shoes brings over 115 years of industry expertise, and also offers the Red Wing for Business program that streamlines the process of managing a safety toe footwear program for businesses.

Click here to read the full release and learn more about Red Wing Shoes.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.