South Jackson business robbed, wrecker stolen

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man spoke out Friday about a robbery at his business in south Jackson.

Around 3:15 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Robby Parker, the owner of Bob Parker’s Service Center, says that four to five people entered his office, holding his dispatcher on the ground.

He says they took the cash register, ransacked the office, and attempted to get into the safe.

He says they even hit the dispatcher after attempting to get him to share the combination.

“They come down and asked him the combination of the safe, he said he didn’t have any ideas, and then they hit him in the head with a pistol, and seen the wrecker keys laying on the desk,” Parker said.

He says the group took the keys and left with a small F-550 rollback wrecker, silver and black in color.

He asks if anyone sees it, call the police.

“If you see that wrecker, its got number 58 written on the side of it. That’s the unit number and wish you call the police and let them know where it is at,” Parker said.

