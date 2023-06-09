Three Jackson-Madison County students receive scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson-Madison County students have received the Judy Renshaw Leadership Jackson Alumni Association Scholarship.

Katie Alexander from Jackson Christian School, Zane Harrison from Augustine School, and Isabela Nolasco from Liberty Technology Magnet High School were all honored at a luncheon held on Friday.

Each student received a grant of $1,500 to support them in gaining higher education, the news release says.

“While Leadership Jackson was created with an overall mission of strengthening our community, one

constant objective is not only to develop engaged leaders but also invest in the education of our future

leaders,” said Vadessa Flack, president, Leadership Jackson Alumni Association. “The Judy Renshaw

Leadership Jackson Alumni Association Scholarship gives us the means to give back as it provides

opportunities for high school graduates in our community to continue their educational and leadership

development goals. On behalf of the LJAA Board, we congratulate these recipients and look forward to

watching their educational journey unfold.”

Read the full news release here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.