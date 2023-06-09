Undercover operation leads to arrest of 6 men

JACKSON, Tenn. — Six men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors in the Jackson area have been arrested as part of an undercover operation.

Jake Thorne Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Antonio Ortiz Chairez Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Brian Holliday Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Demetrius Dixon Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Tarreas Currie Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation



Jarrod Anderson Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, multiple agencies joined to conduct “Operation Summer Special.”

A release states the operation was aimed at addressing human trafficking in West Tennessee.

The TBI says over a two-day period beginning on June 7, undercover agents placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.

Additionally, the TBI says a team attempted to make contact with ads posted on commercial sex and escort sites in the Jackson area.

As a result of the operation, the TBI confirms several individuals were identified, located, and removed from the situation.

According to the TBI, the operation resulted in the arrest of Jarrod Anderson, Tarreas Currie, Demetrius Dixon, Brian Holliday, Antonio Ortiz Chairez, and Jake Thorne.

Jarrod Anderson (DOB: 8/10/76), Jackson: Two counts Solicitation of a Minor, one count Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Bond: $100,000

Tarreas Currie (DOB: 4/22/76), Jackson: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $100,000

Demetrius Dixon (DOB: 4/19/94), Jackson: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $100,000

Brian Holliday (DOB: 6/19/78), Jackson: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $75,000

Antonio Ortiz Chairez (DOB: 1/27/82), Dunlap: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $100,000

Jake Thorne (DOB: 8/14/92), Westland, Michigan: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $75,000

The TBI says all six of the men were booked into the Madison County jail.

According to a news release, this is the sixth such operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement partners in 2023.

