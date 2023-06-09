Undercover operation leads to arrest of 6 men
JACKSON, Tenn. — Six men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors in the Jackson area have been arrested as part of an undercover operation.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, multiple agencies joined to conduct “Operation Summer Special.”
A release states the operation was aimed at addressing human trafficking in West Tennessee.
The TBI says over a two-day period beginning on June 7, undercover agents placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.
Additionally, the TBI says a team attempted to make contact with ads posted on commercial sex and escort sites in the Jackson area.
As a result of the operation, the TBI confirms several individuals were identified, located, and removed from the situation.
According to the TBI, the operation resulted in the arrest of Jarrod Anderson, Tarreas Currie, Demetrius Dixon, Brian Holliday, Antonio Ortiz Chairez, and Jake Thorne.
- Jarrod Anderson (DOB: 8/10/76), Jackson: Two counts Solicitation of a Minor, one count Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Bond: $100,000
- Tarreas Currie (DOB: 4/22/76), Jackson: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $100,000
- Demetrius Dixon (DOB: 4/19/94), Jackson: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $100,000
- Brian Holliday (DOB: 6/19/78), Jackson: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $75,000
- Antonio Ortiz Chairez (DOB: 1/27/82), Dunlap: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $100,000
- Jake Thorne (DOB: 8/14/92), Westland, Michigan: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $75,000
The TBI says all six of the men were booked into the Madison County jail.
According to a news release, this is the sixth such operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement partners in 2023.
Click here to read the full release.
For more local crime stories, click here.