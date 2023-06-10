Death investigation underway in Holladay

BENTON CO., Tenn. — Death in Holladay under investigation.

According to a news release, Benton County Sheriff’s Department and TBI are investigating a death that occurred in Holladay, Tennessee.

Deputies were contacted with a request for a welfare check at a residence in Holladay. The caller reported being without contact with her mother, a 55-year-old, since the previous night, which was an unusual occurrence.

Deputies responded to the residence, but were unable to make contact with the woman. Deputies advised the house to be secure. After consulting with neighbors, they explained the woman had told them the prior day that she had plans with her roommate.

Deputies along with TBI and the coroner later responded to the report of a deceased person at the same residence. The complainant reportedly made entry into the home to find the mother deceased.

This investigation remains ongoing.

For more local news, click here or to read more crime related stories, click here.