Kids casts a line with local officers

LEXINGTON, Tenn.—A local law enforcement department is engaging with the community through fishing.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department held a fishing rodeo Saturday.

The “Cops and Bobbers” event allowed families to bring their children out and enjoy a day of fishing with the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Brian Duke says this gives the kids a chance to get out of the house and away from the electronics and enjoy some outdoor time.

He says from a law enforcement standpoint, they get a chance to interact with the children and community.

“It’s rewarding to watch them. You know, Vick Stanford, one of the lieutenants, said this is probably one of the most rewarding things, to stand here and watch a child catch a fish and see the excitement on their face,” Duke said.

Sheriff Brian Duke says this is an annual event.

