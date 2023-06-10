Local veterans honored with a patriotic ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn.—In preparation of Flag Day, an organization plants over a hundred flags in the Hub city to honor veterans.

The Daughters of the American Revolution are planting 176 flags at the triangle of grass where Airways Blvd, Main Street, and Lafayette Street’s converge.

This is the DAR’s 17th year doing this.

A ceremony was held today to honor the seventeen American Revolution veterans that called the Hub city home.

City of Jackson Mayor, Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor, A.J. Massey were both present at the ceremony.

The flags will be on display from Flag Day until Independence Day on July 4.

