Organizations unite to offer a day of family fun

JACKSON, Tenn., —A fishing rodeo happens in the Hub City.

The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department and Madison County Parks and Recreation Office partnered together to host a fishing rodeo in Jackson at Muse Park.

Courtesy of FB: Jackson TN Parks



They say they hosted this event for families to come out and enjoy nature, fishing, and win giveaways.

Bridgett Parham, the Recreation Manager for the City of Jackson, says the anglers can keep what they fish, so they can have fun and catch dinner at the same time.

“We enjoy families coming together, enjoying our city, doing things together. That’s what we take pride in. That’s what we strive for…A better community, us working together in unity,” Parham said.

Parham says that they enjoy giving these opportunities to families, so they can spend quality time together.

