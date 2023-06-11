An annual convention brings one special group to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —A convention was held in the Hub City.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Constable Association held their state convention at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson.

A large number of constables throughout the state of Tennessee attended the convention.



At the convention, many constables were given recognition for their hard work and efforts.

“We are just one big brotherhood. When you’re elected constable, you know that all of these other constables have your back,” said Bob Carroll, Executive Director.

The constable convention is held in different parts of the state each year.

